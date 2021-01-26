SSCC announces fall semester honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester 2020-21.
To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Adams County
President’s list:
Blue Creek: Josie Hackworth
Manchester: Brennen Byrd
Peebles: Kyleigh Adkins, Taylor Cluxton
Seaman: Rachel Bolen, Ainsley Grooms, Faith Howell, Louisa Roe, Morgan Shupert, Erin Simpkins
West Union: Cameron Campbell, Jessie Crawford, Molly Fuller, Preston Grooms, Katelyn Seas, Miranda Tumbleson, Destiny Vanderpool
Winchester: Lillian Barry, Carter Crawford, Lauren Eiterman, DeLaney Harper, Laura Hesler, Braylie Jones, Sierra Kendall, Alyssa Mays, Trenton McCann, Bethany Merritt, Angel Orleck, Madison Richey, Abigail Roades, Wylie Shipley, Owen Young
Dean’s list:
Manchester: Jason Jernigan, Maci Shoemaker, Abigail Young
Peebles: Lanie Johnston, Kyndell Lloyd, Alan McCoy, Emmilee Nichols, Michael Schmitz, Caramon Smith, Molly Stephens, Jacob Willoughby
Seaman: Marah Call, Abigail Gast, Abigail Grooms, Kaitlyn Shreffler
West Union: Kaitlyn Davis, Elizabeth Gill, Madison Glenn, Kristen Grooms, Landen McDaniel, Mackenzie Silvia, Karlie Taylor
Winchester: Megan Black, Cortney Brown, Karissa Buttelwerth, Calee Campbell, Asleigh Klicker, Brooklynn Tolle, Hunter White
Brown County
President’s list:
Georgetown: Katrina Dunseith
Lake Waynoka: Caitlyn Wills
Mt Orab: Breaunna Large
Ripley: Jackson Eagan, Morgan Long, Kadence Madison, Savannah Moran
Russellville: Mckinzie Dotson, John Wagner
Sardinia: Madison Belcher, Sydney O’Farrell, Caleb Schumacher
Dean’s list:
Aberdeen: Jaicee Melvin, Rachel Shepherd
Bethel: Madison Wells
Georgetown: Wendy Macario, Britney Parker, Cortney Spencer, Blake Tolle
Hamersville: Aiden Keith, Andrew Keith
Lynchburg: Mitchell Davis
Mt Orab: Evelyn Fultz, Layne Groves, Rylee Jones, Kaylyn Mingua, Tyler Simmons, Leah Smith
Ripley: McKenzie Burton, Damian Corns
Russelville: Ethan Daniels, Bailey Dotson, Byon Helbling
Sardinia: Shelby Hampton, Haylea Lee, Alison Moler, Brooke Towne
Williamsburg: Anna Farley
Winchester: Cheyenne Lovejoy
Highland County
President’s list:
Bainbridge: Jacob Webb
Greenfield: Danny Highley, Audrey Tharp, Brenda Tompkins
Highland: John Hall
Hillsboro: Carah Anteck, Rylee Callahan, Desiree Davis, Madison Edwards, Halle Hamilton, Adam Heizer, Scarlett Maines, Christopher Norman, Sinai Roberts, Todd Schafer, Jared Thompson
Leesburg: Brock Morris, Reese Teeters, Isabella Warner
New Vienna: Tyler Boggess
Sardinia: Jessica Donley, Amber Lytle
Dean’s list:
Greenfield: Amanda Blevins, Isaiah Eleyet, Macy Keeton, Sarah Thompson
Highland: Brianna Barnes
Hillsboro: Chauncey Captian, Jordan Cooper, Morgan Evans, Morgan Holland, Claire Holsted, Jacob Howard, Allyson Kirk, Demi Layne, Penny Miller, David Sellers, Jaqueline Sweet, Anne Throckmorton, Hope Wyckoff, Madison Younker
Leesburg: Harley Flint, Samantha Shepherd
Lynchburg: Jennifer Knope, Lindsey Mitchell
Mt Orab: Lana Hayslip
Sardinia: Austin Barnhill
Ross County
Dean’s list:
Greenfield: Katelyn Moore
Williamsport: Dalton Metzger
