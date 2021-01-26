SSCC announces fall semester honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester 2020-21.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Adams County

President’s list:

Blue Creek: Josie Hackworth

Manchester: Brennen Byrd

Peebles: Kyleigh Adkins, Taylor Cluxton

Seaman: Rachel Bolen, Ainsley Grooms, Faith Howell, Louisa Roe, Morgan Shupert, Erin Simpkins

West Union: Cameron Campbell, Jessie Crawford, Molly Fuller, Preston Grooms, Katelyn Seas, Miranda Tumbleson, Destiny Vanderpool

Winchester: Lillian Barry, Carter Crawford, Lauren Eiterman, DeLaney Harper, Laura Hesler, Braylie Jones, Sierra Kendall, Alyssa Mays, Trenton McCann, Bethany Merritt, Angel Orleck, Madison Richey, Abigail Roades, Wylie Shipley, Owen Young

Dean’s list:

Manchester: Jason Jernigan, Maci Shoemaker, Abigail Young

Peebles: Lanie Johnston, Kyndell Lloyd, Alan McCoy, Emmilee Nichols, Michael Schmitz, Caramon Smith, Molly Stephens, Jacob Willoughby

Seaman: Marah Call, Abigail Gast, Abigail Grooms, Kaitlyn Shreffler

West Union: Kaitlyn Davis, Elizabeth Gill, Madison Glenn, Kristen Grooms, Landen McDaniel, Mackenzie Silvia, Karlie Taylor

Winchester: Megan Black, Cortney Brown, Karissa Buttelwerth, Calee Campbell, Asleigh Klicker, Brooklynn Tolle, Hunter White

Brown County

President’s list:

Georgetown: Katrina Dunseith

Lake Waynoka: Caitlyn Wills

Mt Orab: Breaunna Large

Ripley: Jackson Eagan, Morgan Long, Kadence Madison, Savannah Moran

Russellville: Mckinzie Dotson, John Wagner

Sardinia: Madison Belcher, Sydney O’Farrell, Caleb Schumacher

Dean’s list:

Aberdeen: Jaicee Melvin, Rachel Shepherd

Bethel: Madison Wells

Georgetown: Wendy Macario, Britney Parker, Cortney Spencer, Blake Tolle

Hamersville: Aiden Keith, Andrew Keith

Lynchburg: Mitchell Davis

Mt Orab: Evelyn Fultz, Layne Groves, Rylee Jones, Kaylyn Mingua, Tyler Simmons, Leah Smith

Ripley: McKenzie Burton, Damian Corns

Russelville: Ethan Daniels, Bailey Dotson, Byon Helbling

Sardinia: Shelby Hampton, Haylea Lee, Alison Moler, Brooke Towne

Williamsburg: Anna Farley

Winchester: Cheyenne Lovejoy

Highland County

President’s list:

Bainbridge: Jacob Webb

Greenfield: Danny Highley, Audrey Tharp, Brenda Tompkins

Highland: John Hall

Hillsboro: Carah Anteck, Rylee Callahan, Desiree Davis, Madison Edwards, Halle Hamilton, Adam Heizer, Scarlett Maines, Christopher Norman, Sinai Roberts, Todd Schafer, Jared Thompson

Leesburg: Brock Morris, Reese Teeters, Isabella Warner

New Vienna: Tyler Boggess

Sardinia: Jessica Donley, Amber Lytle

Dean’s list:

Greenfield: Amanda Blevins, Isaiah Eleyet, Macy Keeton, Sarah Thompson

Highland: Brianna Barnes

Hillsboro: Chauncey Captian, Jordan Cooper, Morgan Evans, Morgan Holland, Claire Holsted, Jacob Howard, Allyson Kirk, Demi Layne, Penny Miller, David Sellers, Jaqueline Sweet, Anne Throckmorton, Hope Wyckoff, Madison Younker

Leesburg: Harley Flint, Samantha Shepherd

Lynchburg: Jennifer Knope, Lindsey Mitchell

Mt Orab: Lana Hayslip

Sardinia: Austin Barnhill

Ross County

Dean’s list:

Greenfield: Katelyn Moore

Williamsport: Dalton Metzger

