HPD offers testing services

The Hillsboro Police Department offers full testing services for the continuous posting of police officer positions through National Testing Network (NTN). To register with NTN and schedule a test, go to www.nationaltestingnetwork.com, select Find Jobs, then select Law Enforcement Jobs and sign up for Hillsboro Police Department.

When you visit the www.nationaltestingnetwork.com website:

· Complete the NTN registration process and schedule your test.

· Review all information related to the Hillsboro Police Department police officer, including minimum requirements, salary and benefits.

· Review detailed information about the testing process.

· Review the frequently asked questions and take an online practice test (if desired).

Upon completion of your scheduled exam, scores are automatically forwarded to the Hillsboro Police Department. Candidates who attain a passing score on the entry level exam will be placed on HDP’s eligibility list. The HPD will contact candidates on the list and will invite them to participate in further stages of the selection process.

National Testing Network is a service provided to conduct entry level testing in a standardized, professional environment. It does not replace the HPD’s responsibility and decision-making in the testing process. All candidate results are provided to the HPD where the final decisions are made.

This continuous posting will remain active until all positions are filled.

Submitted by Kimberly Newman, city of Hillsboro, mayor’s office.