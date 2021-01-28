First round OVRDC county caucus scheduled

The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is holding annual county caucus reorganization meetings for Highland County on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. via an online Zoom meeting.

Visit www.ovrdc.org for meeting agenda and details.

OVRDC Executive Director John Hemmings will conduct the county caucus meetings. Major items on the agenda of this meeting, which is open to the public, include to review and revise caucus membership, to select executive committee members, and to select a project review committee member. Other subjects covered in the meeting include discussion of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) project development, project eligibility, and program changes; and the status of the OVRDC’s various other economic and community development efforts.

The OVRDC is a regional partnership dedicated to the development of southern Ohio. The OVRDC coordinates federal, state, and local resources to encourage development in 12 southern Ohio counties: Adams, Brown, Clermont, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Established in 1967, the OVRDC helps with economic and community development, project development, coordination and finance, transportation planning, mapping and data resources, and small business gap lending.

The OVRDC serves as a local development district for the Appalachian Regional Commission and as an Economic Development District for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. The OVRDC is also an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Submitted by Gina Collinsworth, public information coordinator, OVRDC.