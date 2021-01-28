SOESC holds organizational meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) held its organizational meeting on Jan. 2 on a hybrid model; virtually and at the SOESC Wilmington office.

Dennis Mount was elected president of the board, succeeding Rod Lane. Roy Hill was elected vice president for 2021. Richard Peck was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative liaison.

Meeting dates, times and locations for future 2021 SOESC board meetings are as follows:

Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m.; March 26, 5 p.m.; April 27, 7 p.m.; May 25, 7 p.m.; June 22, 7 p.m.; July 27, 7 p.m.; Aug. 24, 7 p.m.; Sept. 28, 7 p.m.; Oct. 26, 7 p.m.; Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 14, 6 p.m.

Regular meetings are usually held at the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center at the Clinton County office located at 3321 Airborne Rd., Wilmington, unless otherwise listed or announced in conformity to Ohio Law.

The SOESC serves school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant, SOESC.