Farm Bureau offering scholarships


Highland County Farm Bureau is offering one $1,000 scholarship and at least one $500 scholarship to 2021 high school graduates who are the children/dependents of Highland County Farm Bureau members.

Eligible students will be entering a two- or four-year college or technical school and majoring in agriculture. Farm Bureau will also be awarding a $500 scholarship to a student currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college or technical school with a major in agriculture. The parents or applicant must be a member of Highland County Farm Bureau.

If selected, the student must send the Highland County Farm Bureau proof of full-time enrollment (12 credit hours or semester equivalent credit hours) and at least a 2.5 grade point average after either their first or second college grading period. All grades must be received by May 26, 2022. Checks will be made payable to the college/university.

Applicants must send a completed application, a copy of their high school transcript and a wallet size photo to the Highland County Farm Bureau, P.O. Box 288, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. All applications must be received by 4 p.m. March 25, 2021.

If you have any questions, feel free to call the Highland County Farm Bureau office at 937-378-2212. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Applications are available from Farm Bureau offices and school guidance counselors.

Submitted by Heather Boldman, county office administrator, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland County Farm Bureaus.

