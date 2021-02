A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created after Scott Richardson, a Hillsboro Mennonite father of eight, was killed this week when a car rear-ended his buggy on U.S. Route 62 just south of New Market.

“Scott Richardson was a humble man, intelligent and soft spoken,” wrote Michelle Svensson, who created the GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/jwmh/z89xj-help-the-richardson-family.