Hillsboro robotics team qualify for state

The Hillsboro and Greenfield robotics programs held the Highland County Classic at McClain High School on Jan. 16. Out of 24 teams, eight were from Hillsboro. Of those, five were high school teams and three were middle school teams.

Hillsboro High School team 45133C Charlie Squad ranked third overall, won the tournament and qualified for the state tournament.

Hillsboro Middle School team 45133H Oblivion won the middle school excellence award, but died not qualify for state. Oblivion also attended a skills competition on Jan. 30.

Skills is a test to see how well a robot can perform solo and ranks them against other bots in the state, country, and even world. Oblivion currently ranks fourth in Ohio, 33rd nationally, and 92nd in the world. This is also a state qualifier.

The states event has been pushed back to April this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but these teams are eager to compete and win.

Submitted by Kyah Chaney, Hillsboro High School student.

The members of Hillsboro robotics Team 45133H Oblivion are pictured (l-r) Ryan Fender, Zach Burwinkel, Dylan Barton, Zach Askren and Wesley Bailey. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Robotics-pic-left.jpg The members of Hillsboro robotics Team 45133H Oblivion are pictured (l-r) Ryan Fender, Zach Burwinkel, Dylan Barton, Zach Askren and Wesley Bailey. Submitted photo The members of Hillsboro robotics team 45133C Charlie Squad are pictured (standing, l-r) Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney and Lane Wilson. Seated is Will Heart. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Robotics-pic-right.jpg The members of Hillsboro robotics team 45133C Charlie Squad are pictured (standing, l-r) Evan Fender, Kyah Chaney and Lane Wilson. Seated is Will Heart. Submitted photo