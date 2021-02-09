Scholarships for Appalachian Ohio students

Students throughout Appalachian Ohio are getting ready to take the next step in their education by attending post-secondary colleges, universities and trade schools, and scholarships are vital to ensuring every student has the resources to pursue their dreams.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is opening scholarship applications for scholarship funds at FAO. FAO offers a variety of scholarships intended for students from different counties and with various interests and areas of study. Students can identify one or multiple scholarships suited to their educational plans.

All information on individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility and how to apply, can be found on FAO’s website at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarship-Opportunities. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to scholarships@ffao.org by March 15, 2021, or mailed with postmark on or before March 15, 2021 to the foundation’s office at P.O. Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Each year, the FAO offers scholarships to students across the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In 2020, 328 Appalachian Ohio students were awarded more than $563,000 in scholarships from over 280 donor-established scholarship funds at FAO. For more information about how to grow scholarship resources for the region’s students, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org or call 740.753.1111.

The FAO is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Submitted by Daniel Kington, communications and programs associate, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.