Local collegiate news

The following was composed from a variety of news releases:

Campbell on Trine Dean’s List

Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, a Trine University student, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 term. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn president’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Lerch on UK Dean’s List

Maggie Lerch of Hillsboro was named to the fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. During this term, Lerch was majoring in international studies. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Grover, Oglesby scholarships

Lana Grover and Merdith Oglesby, both of Hillsboro, were recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation. It is a competitive scholarship process for Ohio’s cattle industry.

Tracy Cedarville Dean’s List

Hillsboro resident Rachael Tracy was recently named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. This recognition required Tracy to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Wilson All-GLEC

The Great Lakes Esports Conference (GLEC) announced its fall 2020 awards and all-conference recognitions. Mount Union was represented in the awards with a total of six players being recognized for their dedication and hard work during the season. Jordan Wilson from Greenfield was named to the All-GLEC Overwatch Tram as an honorable mention.

Beechler, Arledge dean’s list

Kettering College congratulates Kaitlyn Beechler and Kelsey Arledge on being designated for the fall semester 2020 academic dean’s list. Students on the list completed at least 12 total credit hours during the semester and maintained a grade point average of 3.50 or greater, with no grade below a B-. Beechler is from Greenfield and is majoring in nursing. Arledge is from Hillsboro and is majoring in sonography.

Creed on Alabama Dean’s List

Makayla Lynn Creed of Lynchburg was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2020. To be named to the president’s list UA students must have a 4.0 grade point average (all A’s).

Ohio Northern Dean’s List

The following students from Highland County were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020-21 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time. The students of Olivia Balon of Lynchburg, Logan Bates of Hillsboro, Atlee Carr of Hillsboro and Quintin Smith of Lynchburg.