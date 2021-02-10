A Second Chance Pet of Week

Harry, a young, male foxhound/beagle mix, is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week.

Harry is tan, yellow and fawn with some white. He is timid, but very sweet. Harry enjoys treats and hugs and all the love you can give him. He gets along with other dogs. He doesn’t walk well on a leash and will roll on the floor until you give him a pet. He would probably do best if he has a harness on instead of a collar to walk him.

The three other beagles who came to the rescue with him have already been adopted and he misses them terribly. He is very lonely.

Harry wants a home of his own with someone who would be patient with him until he learns there is nothing to fear and that he is loved.

To meet Harry or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page.

Submitted by Shirley King.

Harry is available at A Second Chance Pet Adoptions.