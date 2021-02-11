Members of the Highland County Christian Women held their February meeting at the Common Ground Community Church on Mad River Road. The evening’s project was to prepare fleece comforters to be distributed to the residents of a local nursing center. The residents will also receive a card with a warm greeting.

Other HCCW projects include distributing sack lunches prepared by the First United Methodist Church to the residents of the Old Pants Factory on the second and third Saturdays of the month, taking freshly baked cookies to local nursing homes, and sending thank you cards to the police, fire and EMS departments in Highland County.

Highland County Christian Women is a faith-based Christian organization whose purpose is to assist and aid the needs of Highland County citizens. Women of all churches are invited to join. Meetings are held in the evening on the second Monday of the month at an area church building.

For more information, contact Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

Submitted by Jennifer West.

Members of the Highland County Christian Women display fleece material to be made into comforters. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_Christian-Women.jpg Members of the Highland County Christian Women display fleece material to be made into comforters. Submitted photo