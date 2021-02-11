Great Oaks graduates

In the past 50 years tens of thousands of young men and women have completed their career-technical education and begun working, making their families stronger and our communities more successful.

We regularly hear the stories of unique and successful graduates of Great Oaks programs, and with over 50,000 alumni, no doubt you know — or are — a successful graduate.

For instance, Jenny Sena is a West Point graduate with a distinguished military career and then a second career in business. At 57, though, she decided to begin a third career and attended the Great Oaks Police Academy. She is preparing to serve our community as a peace officer.

Gary Gilbert is a 1979 Great Oaks grad and a distinguished alumnus. From starting out as an apprentice carpenter, he eventually became part owner of a large construction firm. He’s now managing construction projects at the Cincinnati Zoo, improving facilities for both animals and visitors.

Just four years out of high school, 2016 graduate Connor Weiss is operations manager for a local manufacturer.

Ohio State University agriculture professor Dr. Caryn Filson graduated from the equine science and management program in 2002.

And the stories go on. Local fire chiefs, business owners, chefs, engineers, nurses, technicians, dentists, computer programmers, executives, attorneys, and more got their start in career-technical education. Chances are your life has been improved by a Great Oaks graduate.

Harry Snyder is the president/CEO of Great Oaks Career Campuses.