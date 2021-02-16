Adena finalizes agreement to add FCMH

WASHINGTON C.H. — Adena Health System and Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) finalized their agreement for FCMH to become a member of Adena, officials from both organizations and Fayette County commissioners announced.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 25-bed critical access hospital, located in Washington C.H., will officially become part of Adena Health System on May 2, 2021, and operate under the name Adena Fayette Medical Center. Adena will assume operation management of the hospital Monday.

“In today’s health care landscape strong, regional networks are vital, and we are excited about Fayette County Memorial Hospital becoming part of our Adena family,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. “By adding FCMH, we ensure close to home access to critical medical services for the residents of Fayette County and further advance our delivery of care across the region. Our goal is to grow the care here and not to have people leave the county.”

Graham also set a vision for what the future of health care in Fayette County will look like in the coming years.

“A key component of this agreement is what the future holds for the physicians, advance practice providers and caregivers at Adena Fayette Medical Center and the residents of Fayette County,” Graham said. “Through the course of our due diligence, we looked at the investment needed for the current hospital and it really changed our discussions about the future. And that future involves building a new critical access hospital on the current site. We understand the impact localized health care has on a community and how a new hospital drives the local economy.”

Further details around Adena Fayette Medical Center’s construction project will be announced later.

The new agreement deepens a collaboration between the two organizations and builds on an existing partnership established in 2018.

“The mission of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, since its founding in 1950, has been to improve the health of our community through high-quality patient care and education,” FCMH CEO Mike Diener said. “That mission and the desire to be our community’s first choice for health care has been the foundation for our decision to initially partner with and now join Adena Health System.”

Adena and FCMH received approvals to move forward with all agreements in unanimous votes by the FCMH Board of Trustees on Jan. 25 and the Adena Board of Trustees and Fayette County commissioners on Feb. 1.

“Fayette County commissioners are very pleased to come to this agreement with Adena Health System,” explained Jim Garland, president, Fayette County Board of Commissioners. “Adena’s commitment to keeping health care local and their demonstrated years of partnership in providing specialty care in Fayette County, we believe presented the best possible outcome for our residents. We look forward to a long, successful relationship.”

Based in Chillicothe, Adena Health System is an independent, not-for-profit and locally controlled health care organization founded by nine area churches serving the needs of people in nine counties of South Central and Southern Ohio for over 125 years. It employs nearly 4,000 people. Adena provides specialty services typically found in larger markets keeping patients close to home for their care.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Adena Health System and Fayette County Memorial Hospital executive leaders and board chairs, along with the Fayette County commissioners, sign paperwork finalizing an agreement for FCMH to join Adena. Submitted photo