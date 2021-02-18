AAA7 featured on ‘Cause Connector’ site

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is among the first organizations to be featured on the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s (FAO) new Cause Connector giving site.

Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio. On Cause Connector, donors can search for projects serving their local community across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

The AAA7’s work is being highlighted on Cause Connector. Should the AAA7 receive funding on the site, it will be able to have supplies supported for training the community in QPR: Question, Persuade and Refer.

Through the Suicide Prevention Foundation, AAA7 staff have been trained to provide the community educational program QPR: Question, Persuade, and Refer. Much like the well-known CPR, the fundamentals of QPR are easily learned and applied through a short training which can be done virtually or online. QPR functions as a “chain of survival,” allowing lay persons and professionals to respond to a life-threatening event — suicidal crisis. The training provides a booklet for each participant which becomes the resource to assist suicidal persons and is an instrumental part of the training. Teachers, coaches, local clergy, police officers and any individual can learn the QPR method to help recognize signs and clues of suicidal behavior, how to approach and communicate with a suicidal person, and where to refer them for assistance.

In Ohio, five people die each day by suicide. A new report released by the Ohio University College of Health and Sciences in July 2020 found rural counties have higher incidences of suicide and less resources to treat mental health conditions in Ohio. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 37 have above the United States average of deaths from suicide. Adams, Gallia and Jackson counties have 20 suicides per 100,000 individuals annually; Brown County has 18 per 100,000; Highland, Pike and Ross counties have 17 per 100,000; Scioto and Lawrence counties have 13 per 100,000; and Vinton County has 11 per 100,000.

The increased social isolation from the coronavirus pandemic is expected to spike suicide rates, especially for those already having a mental health diagnosis.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 serves all 10 of these counties with a mission of providing resources and services for the area.

Those who would like to play a part in supporting this work can visit www.CauseConnector.org to make a gift. Through Cause Connector, donors’ gifts will combine to fund projects across the region while also making investments in future initiatives.

Cause Connector is focused on addressing the philanthropy gap by helping donors find projects that need their support today while also investing in the future of our communities. A portion of each gift given goes to FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund to support future projects.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.