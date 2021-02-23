Wilmington College Dean’s List

The following local students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2020 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

BAINBRIDGE – Samuel Hudnell, senior, 4.0.

GREENFIELD – Matthew Barton, senior; Cierra Bolender, sophomore.

HILLSBORO – Lauren McCollum, senior, 4.0; Kylie Allen, senior; Katherine Ames; Brianna Bourne, junior, 4.0; Richard Coyle III, senior; Lana Grover, junior; Kaleb Harp, senior; Madison Hopkins, junior; James Maynard, senior; Aaron Miller, senior; Jessica Moon, junior; Hunter Morgan; Paige Teeters, freshman.

LEESBURG – Brittany Chrisman, junior.

LYNCHBURG – Hannah Binkley, senior; Kali Cochran, junior; Cailee Elam, junior, Tyler Kingus, senior; Brandon McCammon, senior; Sydney Morris, sophomore, 4.0; Alora Pratt, senior; Isabella Quickel, sophomore, 4.0.

SARDINIA – Cayla Bratton, junior; Hailey Price, junior 4.0; Olivia Wendel, senior, 4.0.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.