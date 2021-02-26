County observes National FFA Week

On Feb. 20 National FFA Week started and the Highland County Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation On Wednesday, Feb. 24 recognizing the week. The McClain FFA Chapter president and vice president, Alex Snyder and Mallory Faulconer, respectively, traveled to Hillsboro to participate in the signing of a proclamation. The proclamation was to salute National FFA Week, which will end on Feb. 27. Snyder and Faulconer are pictured with commissioners Jeff Duncan (left) and Terry Britton.

