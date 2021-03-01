The Leesburg Branch Library opened its doors to patrons starting Monday March 1, 2021. We will, however, provide curbside service for those who prefer it. Please remember that those entering the library must wear a face covering and remember to social distance.

In conjunction with the Highland County Health Department, we will be giving out COVID-19 home tests. The tests are free, but the supply is limited. Please do not come to the library if you are feeling ill – send someone.

Shamrock Craft Kits are available for our patrons 12 years old and younger. Shamrocks returned to the Leesburg Branch Library before March 16, 2021 will have a chance to win a prize. Spring Bunny Basket Craft Kits will be available starting March 17, 2021.

Return to your library and join the fun.

Melinda J. McGee is the manager of the Leesburg Branch Library.