Great Oaks opens fire training facilities

Firefighters and fire departments across southwest Ohio will have access to new training facilities when the Public Safety Services staff at Great Oaks Career Campuses cuts the ribbon on a new live fire training facility and training tower in Sharonville on March 17.

Each year, hundreds of high school and adult cadets prepare for certification as firefighters and EMTs, or take advanced courses to better serve their communities. Area fire agencies also use the facilities for training.

“These buildings provide some of the most modern technology and safest experiences available for both new cadets and experienced firefighters,” said Great Oaks Fire Academy Commander Johnny Mason.

The new buildings replace structures that had been used continuously for fire training for several decades, and Mason said that maintenance costs had increased dramatically in recent years. The completion of the estimated $1.35 million project is the result of a long-term planning process started in 2015.

“Partnering with Fire Facilities Inc. and MSA Design, and with input from area fire departments, the result is a premier training center that meets industry standards and training demands in southwest Ohio,” Mason said. “These facilities will provide the most realistic, repeatable, and yet challenging experiences for all levels of experience while incorporating student and instructor safety into the riskiest component of fire training — live fire training.”

As part of the Great Oaks Career Campuses district, the Public Safety Services department prepares area residents to become certified in fire and emergency medical services or as fire officers, as well as providing training in fire investigation, safety inspections, hazardous materials handling, and confined space rescue. For more information, contact the Public Safety Services office at 513-77-1142.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.

Great Oaks' new fire training facility and training tower in Sharonville are shown in this picture. Submitted photo