Hillsboro FFA holds 24th consignment auction

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the 24th annual Hillsboro FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. This year, the auction was held at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

During the auction, Rick Williams Auction Company auctioned off the items that were brought to the fairgrounds. During the week leading up to the auction, people dropped off items that they wanted to consign at the fairgrounds. On the Thursday and Friday before the auction, FFA alumni members helped move the items that needed to be auctioned off, unloading and loading equipment. On the day of the auction, Hillsboro FFA members helped direct traffic, hold item numbers, and check out machinery.

The money that is raised during the auction goes towards the Hillsboro FFA Chapter scholarship fund. Members who work at the auction all four years receive a scholarship from the chapter.

Ashlei Hatfield, who worked at the auction, said, “It’s an honor to work at the alumni auction and to raise money for the scholarship fund.”

Local businesses and volunteers help make the auction possible. About 190 items were auctioned off at the 2021 alumni auction.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA president.

Hillsboro FFA members Bryce Parsons (left) and Brogen Priest are pictured holding up auction numbers at the annual alumni consignment auction. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_FFA-pic.jpg Hillsboro FFA members Bryce Parsons (left) and Brogen Priest are pictured holding up auction numbers at the annual alumni consignment auction. Submitted photo