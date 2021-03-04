Edwardses will celebrate 40 years

James O. and Dianna L. Edwards of Carford Pike, Greenfield, will celebrate their 40th anniversary on March 21. They were married on March 21, 1981, at the United Brethren Church in Greenfield with Pastor Robert “Bobby” Blaine officiating.

Dianna is the daughter of Paul and Betty White of Greenfield.

The Edwardses have three daughters, Sheila Walker of Greenfield, Angie Inglesfield of Isle of Man Ramsey, Ireland and Dionne Edwards of West Elkton; five grandchildren, Chaz Overbee of Greenfield, Morgan Shadix of Missoula, Montana, Amanda Sublette of Springfield, Melanie Bartrum of West Elkton and Kiara Hester of Greenfield; and one great-granddaughter, MiaBell Overbee of Washington C.H.

James is retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service and Dianna retired from Webcast after 14 years of employment.

Submitted by the Edwards family.

James and Dianna Edwards are pictured on their wedding day in 1981. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Edwards-wedding-pic.jpg James and Dianna Edwards are pictured on their wedding day in 1981. Submitted photo Greenfield residents James and Dianna Edwards are shown in a recent photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Edwards-recent-pic.jpg Greenfield residents James and Dianna Edwards are shown in a recent photo. Submitted photo