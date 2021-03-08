Hillsboro FFA teams 12th, 22nd in state

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently had four of its members compete in a virtual contest for ag biotechnology. In this contest students identify materials and tools common to the industry, demonstrate knowledge and understanding of scientific principles and management practices applied in the industry via a written exam, and make observations, draw conclusions and make decisions in evaluating aspects of biotechnology principles.

The contestants were Lawton Parry, Liam Smart, Hannah Hopkins and Riley Stratton. During the contest the members had to identify objects that are used in this field. They also had to answer a series of questions relating to biology, chemistry and agriculture.

Parry placed fourth on the team, Hopkins was third, Stratton was second and Smart was first on the team. As a whole, the team placed 22nd in the state, and fourth in the district.

Four days later the Hillsboro FFA Chapter had 10 of its members participate in a virtual contest for grain merchandising. The members included Jada Davis, Liam Smart, Gavin Puckett, Ashley Kimball, Gracie Isaacs, Austin Hatcher, Serenea Humphrey, Brayden Cochran, Zamarah-Kylee Thompson and Kaylee Early.

The top four members on the team were Davis, Kimball, Smart and Puckett. The team placed 12th in the state.

The purpose of this contest was to stimulate interest in the area of grain merchandising and to make students aware of the complex decision-making process associated with merchandising agricultural products. The contestants had to solve the problems that could go on in the grain merchandising industry and had to take a test where they had to decide the solution to a problem.

Submitted by Riley Stratton, reporter, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

The Hillsboro FFA Ag Biotechnology team is pictured (l-r) Lawton Parry, Liam Smart, Riley Stratton and Hannah Hopkins. Submitted photo The Hillsboro FFA Grain Merchandising team is pictured (l-r) Gavin Puckett, Liam Smart Ashley Kimball and and Jada Davis. Submitted photo