New bricks for Vets Memorial

The deadline to order new bricks to be placed at the Highland County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse in Hillsboro is Saturday, March 20. The plan is to have the new bricks in place in time for the annual Memorial Day observance at the memorial. The bricks are $50 each and can be ordered at the Hillsboro VFW lodge or Rick Wilkin’s Body Shop in Allensburg.

Ham bingo fundraiser

The Highland County Senior Citizens Centers invites everyone to their 100 Ham Bingo fundraiser on Saturday, March 27, at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. It will start at noon, with bingo and raffles from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per person which includes four bingo cards, a snack pack, raffle ticket for the big prize and Easter baskets. The community is invited.

Hospital trustees, HCHD

The Joint Township Hospital District Trustees and the Highland County Health Department will hold their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 in the Hillsboro High School cafeteria.

Fairfield special meeting

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13 for the purpose of discussing employment issues in the District Office Conference Room. The board will be in executive session for the entire meeting. The public is invited to attend.

Hillsboro School Board

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 15 at the Hillsboro High School Auditorium, 550 U.S. Route 62 south. The board’s finance committee will meet at the auditorium at 6 p.m. the same evening in the Green Room.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet for its annual board retreat on March 16 and March 17, via Zoom for a virtual meeting. The regular meeting portion of the retreat will be March 17 at 9 a.m.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at Bright Elementary School with social distancing protocol observed.

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch at the Highland House Museum, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21. The menu will be sausage, biscuits and gravy, egg and ham casserole, Irish potatoes, jello salad, cupcakes, coffee and juice. Reservations are required. To comply with social distancing, the society is assigning seat times. Call Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 to reserve seats. Carry-out will be available. Call 937-393-3392 the day of the brunch to order. The museum will be open for touring.

City Hall lobby reopens

The lobby at Hillsboro City Hall is now open to the public. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., effective immediately.

HSWCD Tree Seedling Sale

The annual Highland Soil and Water Conservation District Tree Seedling Sale is underway. This year’s sale will offer hardy seedlings and white vinyl flags. There will be a variety of tree seedling packets offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Order forms can be downloaded from www.highlandswcd.com, picked up at the Highland SWCD office located at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Suite 2, Hillsboro, or by contacting the office at 937-393-1922, ext. 3

Honoring Catholic farm families

The Catholic Rural Life Conference of St. Martin Deanery would like to honor Catholic families who have farmed and nurtured the same land for 100 years or more. Presentation of the awards will be made at the Fall Farm Mass. To qualify, the owner must be a practicing Catholic, the farm must be located in St. Martin Deanery (all of Highland, Brown, Clinton Adams counties and most of Clermont County) and a copy of the original deed needs to be attached to the application form and submitted by May 28. Applications can be obtained at https://resources.catholic.org/offices/catholic-social-action/task-forces-committees/catholic-rural-life. Questions can be referred to Marilyn Fryer at 937-378-4583.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.