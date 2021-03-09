WC announces local graduates

Wilmington College has announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2020 fall semester. They will be recognized at the college’s 145th annual commencement later this spring.

Also, those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74 to 3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91 to 4.00 GPA).

Graduates from the local area include:

BAINBRIDGE – Samuel Hudnell, English.

GREENFIELD – Matthew Barton, agriculture/agribusiness, cum laude; Ethan Johnson, agriculture (Agribusiness).

LYNCHBURG – Richard Vilvens, education/mathematics.

NEW VIENNA – Hannah Thirey, mathematics, cum laude.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.