Hillsboro FFA holds monthly meeting

Members of the Hillsboro FFA gathered recently in both of the ag rooms for the January FFA Meeting. The Hillsboro FFA Officer Team brought up various discussion topics, like the annual T-shirt design contest. The designs were judged at the meeting, and the members voted for the top three designs they liked.

Out of the top three, members voted on an official design. Another aspect of the meeting was fruit sale incentives. All of the members in the chapter who sold fruit had the opportunity to place tickets in multiple drawings. The prize levels depended on the amount of fruit each student sold.

Hillsboro FFA member Riley Collins was the chapter’s top seller during the annual fruit sale.

When asked about her experience in her first fruit sale, she said “I had a lot of fun selling fruit. This gives me an opportunity to raise money for the Hillsboro FFA and give us a good reputation with the citizens of Hillsboro. Also, this gives me the opportunity to learn how important it is to interact with other people, and gain skills that I could need in the future.”

Submitted by Jessica Howland, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Hillsboro FFA Members who received fruit sale incentives are pictured (l-r) Riley Collins, Reagan Eastes, Sarah Larrick, Alexandria Magee, Zackery Carter, Ashley Kimball, Trinity Edenfield, Riley Stratton, Jenna Rhodes, Hailey Bruggeman, Bree Bailey, Lawton Parry, Clara Page and Kelcie Thornburgh. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_HillsboroFFA.jpg Hillsboro FFA Members who received fruit sale incentives are pictured (l-r) Riley Collins, Reagan Eastes, Sarah Larrick, Alexandria Magee, Zackery Carter, Ashley Kimball, Trinity Edenfield, Riley Stratton, Jenna Rhodes, Hailey Bruggeman, Bree Bailey, Lawton Parry, Clara Page and Kelcie Thornburgh. Submitted photo