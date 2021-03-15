McClain FFA officers visit Greenfield Elementary

The McClain FFA Officer Team recently went over to the Greenfield Elementary School to demonstrate and complete a fun activity about soil profiles with the kids. They presented about what soil profiles are and what different materials make it up. After that the kids were encouraged to participate in the team’s Dirt N’ Worms activity which demonstrated a soil profile in a fun and tasty way. The officer team had a lot of fun and would like to thank the staff at Greenfield Elementary as well as Mr. Bruney for allowing us to come over and visit.

