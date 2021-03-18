Karnes delegate for Congress of Future Leaders

Breanna Karnes, a junior at Hillsboro High School, has been selected as a delegate to the Congress of Future Leaders on March 20-21.

The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inside, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers to stay true to their dream and after the event to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Karnes’ nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Ohio based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the two-day congress, Karnes will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

The academy offers free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical services. Some of the services and programs the academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and more.

Karnes is the daughter of Jason and Cynthia Karnes of Hillsboro. She is planning on attending college to become a sports medicine physician at one of the nation’s best colleges.

“She is excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be involved in the academic program to help further her academics,” a news release said. “Breanna is not only working hard to achieve her goals academically, but she is involved in many different high school and leadership activities throughout her community.”

The news release listed 39 activities she has been involved in, many for multiple years, during junior and senior high school.

Submitted by Breanna Karnes.

