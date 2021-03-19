Posted on by

Cattlemen award six scholarships


Stegbauer is Highland County Beef Queen

Submitted story

Ames

Ames


Back


Grover


E. Parry


L. Parry


Stegbauer


Vanzant


The Highland County Cattleman’s Association awarded six $500 scholarships to students that have completed one quarter of college and incurred college expenses, and have a personal or family involvement in the beef industry.

The recipients include: Katie Ames, an education major at Wilmington College; Dale Back, an agriculture equipment tech at the University of Northwestern; Lana Grover, an animal science major at Wilmington College; Emma Parry, an agriculture major at Ohio State University; Larkyn Parry, a communications studies major at Ohio University; and Lillian Van Zant, a human resources major at Ohio State University.

The 2021 Highland County Beef Queen is Emma Stegbauer, a graduating senior from McClain High School in Greenfield. Stegbauer is ranked second in her class academically, holds several officer positions, and is active in beef promotion.

Submitted by Janet Butler.

Ames
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_KATIE-AMES.jpgAmes

Back
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Back-Dale.jpegBack

Grover
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_L.Grover-Headshot-1-.jpgGrover

E. Parry
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Parry-Emma.jpegE. Parry

L. Parry
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_LARYKN-PARRY.jpgL. Parry

Stegbauer
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_EMMA-STEGBAUER-BEEF-QUEEN.jpegStegbauer

Vanzant
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Vanzant.jpegVanzant
Stegbauer is Highland County Beef Queen

Submitted story