Cattlemen award six scholarships

The Highland County Cattleman’s Association awarded six $500 scholarships to students that have completed one quarter of college and incurred college expenses, and have a personal or family involvement in the beef industry.
The recipients include: Katie Ames, an education major at Wilmington College; Dale Back, an agriculture equipment tech at the University of Northwestern; Lana Grover, an animal science major at Wilmington College; Emma Parry, an agriculture major at Ohio State University; Larkyn Parry, a communications studies major at Ohio University; and Lillian Van Zant, a human resources major at Ohio State University.
The 2021 Highland County Beef Queen is Emma Stegbauer, a graduating senior from McClain High School in Greenfield. Stegbauer is ranked second in her class academically, holds several officer positions, and is active in beef promotion.
Submitted by Janet Butler.