Cattlemen award six scholarships

The Highland County Cattleman’s Association awarded six $500 scholarships to students that have completed one quarter of college and incurred college expenses, and have a personal or family involvement in the beef industry.

The recipients include: Katie Ames, an education major at Wilmington College; Dale Back, an agriculture equipment tech at the University of Northwestern; Lana Grover, an animal science major at Wilmington College; Emma Parry, an agriculture major at Ohio State University; Larkyn Parry, a communications studies major at Ohio University; and Lillian Van Zant, a human resources major at Ohio State University.

The 2021 Highland County Beef Queen is Emma Stegbauer, a graduating senior from McClain High School in Greenfield. Stegbauer is ranked second in her class academically, holds several officer positions, and is active in beef promotion.

Submitted by Janet Butler.

Ames https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_KATIE-AMES.jpg Ames Back https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Back-Dale.jpeg Back Grover https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_L.Grover-Headshot-1-.jpg Grover E. Parry https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Parry-Emma.jpeg E. Parry L. Parry https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_LARYKN-PARRY.jpg L. Parry Stegbauer https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_EMMA-STEGBAUER-BEEF-QUEEN.jpeg Stegbauer Vanzant https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Vanzant.jpeg Vanzant

Stegbauer is Highland County Beef Queen