2nd District Congressional Art Competition

High school students in Ohio’s Second District have been invited by Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) to participate in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is an opportunity for students to showcase their artistic abilities. The winning student’s artwork will hang on display in the United States Capitol for one year.

Students may submit their original, two-dimensional artwork via email to annie.cummins@mail.house.gov and a panel of judges will select first place, second place, and third place winners, alongside a “Viewer’s Choice” determined by online voting. The runners-up will have their artwork displayed prominently in one of Congressman Wenstrup’s offices.

Last year’s first place winner from Ohio’s Second Congressional District was Angela Peng.

To be considered in the competition, students must reside in Ohio’s Second Congressional District and submit their entries digitally. It is requested that photos or scans of all entries be submitted digitally, via email, to annie.cummins@mail.house.gov. Be sure to submit both an image of the artwork as well as the completed and signed release form. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

For a complete list of the rules and guidelines, visit Wenstrup’s website at wenstrup.house.gov/art or call his district office at 513-474-7777.

Submitted by the office of Brad Wenstrup.

Last year’s first place winner in the Congressional Arts Competition from Ohio’s Second Congressional District was Angela Peng. Her work is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_High-school-art.jpg Last year’s first place winner in the Congressional Arts Competition from Ohio’s Second Congressional District was Angela Peng. Her work is pictured. Submitted photo