The following information came from a variety of news releases.

Miami Dean’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students on the list from Highland County include: Christopher Ford from Hillsboro, Katie Craig from Hillsboro, Mallory Overberg from Hillsboro, Mason Swayne from Hillsboro, Michael Ferguson from Hillsboro, and Peyton Scott from Lynchburg.

Miami President’s List

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Highland County students on the list include: Dylan Boone of Hillsboro and Taylor Bowles of Hillsboro.

Friend of Centre list

Riley Friend of Leesburg has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average. A graduate of Fairfield High School, Friend’s parents are Russell and Heidi Friend of Leesburg.

Barrett of Cedarville list

Mason Barrett of Lyncubrg has been named to Cedarville University 2020 Fall Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required Barrett to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.