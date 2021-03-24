New Vienna Easter puppet show, egg hunt

The New Vienna Community Church, 412 West St., has announced the return of the Puppet Ministry Program featuring an all-star cast of puppeteers slated to appear on Saturday, April 3 beginning at 2 p.m.

The puppet program is titled “Easter as Viewed by NVCC Puppets,” and it focuses on the Easter message of the resurrection of Jesus. The puppet program will be followed by an Easter egg hunt for the kids on the church grounds. The public is invited to attend.

“All ages will enjoy this meaningful program featuring our great cast of puppets ready to entertain you,” said New Vienna Community Church Pastor Dan Mayo. “This is our tenth year for the puppeteers and it always brings such joy to the audience. We are pleased to have this Easter edition of the puppet ministry, and we know the whole family will enjoy the afternoon. Our cast, under the leadership of George and Marilyn Fenner, is now an experienced crew which includes adults and children of the church.”

For more information, contact Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo.

