First State promotes Setty, Pendall

First State Bank has announced that Diana Setty has been promoted to regional retail and relationship manager and will lead the retail banking team for the northern market. She will work closely with new banking center manager Tara Pendell in Hillsboro, as well as the managers of the Fayetteville, Wilmington, and Washington C.H. locations.

Setty will also act as a regional relationship manager in the markets, focusing on consumer, residential and commercial lending.

Pendell, who brings more than 11 years of banking experience to her role, will be leading the Hillsboro Banking Center retail team and also serve customers’ depository and lending needs.

A graduate of Peebles High School, Setty went on to attend Southern State Community College and American Intercontinental University. In 2006, she joined the team at First State Bank. Over the years, she has worked at the company in a variety of roles including customers service, loan support, employee training and banking center management. She serves on multiple boards including Cherry Ridge Therapeutic Learning Program, Grow! Highland County, Festival of the Bells, and the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing tennis, running, hiking and outdoor activities.

A graduate of Hillsboro High School, Pendall went on to obtain her bachelor’s in fine arts from Shawnee State University. She brings several years of banking and lending experience to her role at First State Bank and is excited to serve customers in Highland County. Her hobbies include coaching her children’s sports teams, as well as playing and watching sports and spending time with her husband and two children. Pendall serves on the Hillsboro Festival of the Bells board and is the treasurer for the Liberty Park little league in Hillsboro.

Submitted by Elena Zint, vice president/retail and marketing manager, First State Bank.