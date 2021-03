Forms for all Highland County seniors that want to appear in this year’s Times-Gazette annual graduation publication have been dropped of at all five public high schools in the county and the Hillsboro Christian Academy.

The deadline to return the forms to the school or The Times-Gazette offices at 108 Gov. Trimble Place, Hillsboro, is Tuesday, April 6. A photo should be included with the form.

For more information call The Times-Gazette at 937-393-3456.