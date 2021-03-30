Hillsboro Utilities Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at 130 N. High St. to discuss Chapter 51.041 Utilities Collection Policy and Fees, Water Rates and fee for storm sewer rates.

Presby Holy Week and Easter

The First Presbyterian Church of Hillsboro, 201 E. Main St., will hold several services during Holy Week and Easter Sunday. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at the church. An Easter Sunrise service is planned 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at the shelter house at Liberty Park. The celebration of the resurrection will continue later that morning at the church’s 10 a.m. service. Any questions concerning these services may be directed to the church office at 937-393-3171.

Election board closed April 2

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed on Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday. The office will reopen Monday, April 5 at 8:30 a.m.

St. Paul Easter bake sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold an Easter bake sale from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at the corner of Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue in Lynchburg. Pies, cakes, cookies, candy, dinner rolls, decorated cupcakes, Easter goody boxes, jams, jellies, honey and dog treats will be available.

Bainbridge Easter service

The community is invited to an Easter celebration service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The celebration will include music featuring local vocalist Ashley Free and an Easter message of hope, “The Gift Card,” will be shared by Dennis Wheeler, minister. An Easter program and fun activity is available for all children. Fresh donuts and pastries, juice and coffee will be served before and after the celebration. An Easter photo booth will be provided for family pictures. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For more information, contact the minister at 937-467-6570.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.