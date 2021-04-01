Silver Spurs 4-H Club elects officers

At their last meeting the Silver Spurs 4-H Club held the election of officers for 2021. The following were elected: president, Andrea Kelch; vice president, Cole Mason; secretary, Kaylynn Thompson; treasurer, Trenton Gulley; historian, Ashlynn Wilson; safety officer, Alaina Best; recreation, Kasyn Allen; and news reporter, Amanda Hitt. The next meeting will be held Thursday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. The Highland County Firefighters Association will host an open horse show Sunday, May 16 at 9 a.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds with the proceeds to benefit the Silver Spurs 4-H Club.

