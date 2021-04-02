Highland County Christian Women make Easter baskets

Members of Highland County Christian Women donated special Easter baskets to the Highland County Homeless Shelter in April. The baskets were received by Tammy Dennis, administrative director, and will go to several children currently living at the shelter. Pictured are members of Highland County Christian Women, a faith-based Christian organization whose purpose is to assist and aid the needs of county citizens. Women of all churches are invited to join. Workshops are held in the evening on the second Monday of the month at an area church building. The April workshop will be at Peace Lutheran Church on Harry Sauner Road at 6 p.m. For more information, contact group leader Judy Mason at 937-403-7885 or Sue Smith at 937-403-2294.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Easter-baskets.jpg Submitted photo