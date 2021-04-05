Ms. Petite Ohio Agriculture

Laycee Watson, a fifth-grader at Rainsboro Elementary School, was recently crowned the 2021 runner-up Ohio Petite Miss Agriculture USA. Watson was crowned the 2021 Highland County Ohio Petite Miss Agriculture USE in November. She completed a virtual event against five other girls from around the state. She had an interview in which she placed first; a judges question, again finishing first; in ag wear she was first; in speech and introduction she was fourth; photogenic she was third and formal wear she was third. She is the daughter of James and Daphne Watson of Bainbridge.

