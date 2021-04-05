Hillsboro celebrates National FFA Week

During National FFA Week the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in spirit days throughout the week. During FFA week every year the Hillsboro FFA usually has a lunch to show the Hillsboro teachers how much they are appreciated, but due to Covid restrictions that was not possible. This year, instead of lunch, the Hillsboro FFA officers came up with an idea to make teacher supply boxes. In these boxes are paper clips, binder clips, pens, candy and then on top attached was a thank you letter from the entire FFA Chapter. The members helped pack all of the boxes up and then they were placed into all of the teachers’ school mailboxes. During the February meeting, the Hillsboro FFA officers talked about the upcoming 2021 banquet, four members gave committee reports for ag sales, strawberry sale, public speaking and the alumni auction. The officers made announcements for upcoming events and closed the meeting, then the officers and members played several games to get the new and old members more involved. Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members who wore blue and gold on Friday.

During National FFA Week the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in spirit days throughout the week. During FFA week every year the Hillsboro FFA usually has a lunch to show the Hillsboro teachers how much they are appreciated, but due to Covid restrictions that was not possible. This year, instead of lunch, the Hillsboro FFA officers came up with an idea to make teacher supply boxes. In these boxes are paper clips, binder clips, pens, candy and then on top attached was a thank you letter from the entire FFA Chapter. The members helped pack all of the boxes up and then they were placed into all of the teachers’ school mailboxes. During the February meeting, the Hillsboro FFA officers talked about the upcoming 2021 banquet, four members gave committee reports for ag sales, strawberry sale, public speaking and the alumni auction. The officers made announcements for upcoming events and closed the meeting, then the officers and members played several games to get the new and old members more involved. Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members who wore blue and gold on Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_FFA-Week.jpg During National FFA Week the Hillsboro FFA Chapter participated in spirit days throughout the week. During FFA week every year the Hillsboro FFA usually has a lunch to show the Hillsboro teachers how much they are appreciated, but due to Covid restrictions that was not possible. This year, instead of lunch, the Hillsboro FFA officers came up with an idea to make teacher supply boxes. In these boxes are paper clips, binder clips, pens, candy and then on top attached was a thank you letter from the entire FFA Chapter. The members helped pack all of the boxes up and then they were placed into all of the teachers’ school mailboxes. During the February meeting, the Hillsboro FFA officers talked about the upcoming 2021 banquet, four members gave committee reports for ag sales, strawberry sale, public speaking and the alumni auction. The officers made announcements for upcoming events and closed the meeting, then the officers and members played several games to get the new and old members more involved. Pictured are Hillsboro FFA members who wore blue and gold on Friday. Submitted photo