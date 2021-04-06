FFA officers receive gold ratings

Three Hillsboro FFA officers — Kelcie Thornburgh, Ben Florea and Hannah Hopkins — have completed their officer books and have submitted them to the Ohio FFA Association. These officers maintained record books throughout the year to document financial reports, agendas, minutes, meeting attendance, newspaper articles, correspondence and a collection of photographs from the year.

“It was something I had to prepare for and was happy to finally put it all together,’’ said Hannah Hopkins.

The officers will be recognized for their effort and success at the virtual Ohio FFA State Convention in May. Thournburgh, chapter reporter; Florea, chapter treasurer; and Hopkins, chapter secretary, all received gold ratings on their officer books.

Submitted by Gracie Isaacs, Hillsboro FFA vice president of community development.

Pictured (l-r) are Ben Floera, Kelcie Thornburgh and Hannah Hopkins with their FFA officer books. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Gold-Rated.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Ben Floera, Kelcie Thornburgh and Hannah Hopkins with their FFA officer books. Submitted photo

Submitted story