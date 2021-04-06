280 flats of strawberries sold

The Hillsboro FFA annual strawberry sale started at the end of January and students collected pre-orders until Feb. 12. The strawberries arrived, fresh from Florida, the first week of March and were delivered by FFA members. Having a strawberry sale is a way to raise funds for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. This year the chapter sold 280 flats of strawberries. Pictured is Liam Smart unloading some of the strawberries

The Hillsboro FFA annual strawberry sale started at the end of January and students collected pre-orders until Feb. 12. The strawberries arrived, fresh from Florida, the first week of March and were delivered by FFA members. Having a strawberry sale is a way to raise funds for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. This year the chapter sold 280 flats of strawberries. Pictured is Liam Smart unloading some of the strawberries https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Strawberry-Sale.jpg The Hillsboro FFA annual strawberry sale started at the end of January and students collected pre-orders until Feb. 12. The strawberries arrived, fresh from Florida, the first week of March and were delivered by FFA members. Having a strawberry sale is a way to raise funds for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. This year the chapter sold 280 flats of strawberries. Pictured is Liam Smart unloading some of the strawberries Submitted photo