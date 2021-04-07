New girls BSA troop

The first BSA Girls Troop in Highland County has started in Rainsboro. Troop 7316 had its first meeting April 6. The girls are excited to start camping, learning outdoor skills, hiking, learning citizenship, and more. The troop is open to girls who are completing the fifth grade or are 11 years of age, but not quite 18. Troop 7316 meets first and third Tuesday of every month at the Rainsboro United Methodist Church. For more info contact Scoutmaster Vicki Jenkins at 937-403-6818. Pictured are the members of the troop and its leaders.

