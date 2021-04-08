Rainsboro Elementary Honor Roll

Rainsboro Elementary School has released its honor roll for the third grading period of the 2020-21 school year:

A/B Honor Roll

*Denotes all A’s

Mrs. Edwards, Third Grade — *Haydn Faulconer, *Breslyn Lyons, *Mia Wagner, Brantley Bishop, Paityn Littlejohn, Jordyn Mitchell, Katie Nichols.

Mrs. Reeves, Third Grade — De`Andre Ford, Lucas Warren, Mason Weil.

Mrs. Cockrell, Fourth Grade — *Brylee Douglas, *Ava Hamilton, Isaac Curtis, Alexis Kountz, Brooklyn Lease, Sebastian Quickle, Addison Royse, Kylie Wilson, Raine Wisecup, Amber Woods, Logan Yankey.

Mrs.Tite, Fifth Grade — Ellie Humphrey, Hannah Leeth.

Mrs. Smith, Fifth Grade — * Chloe Cooper, *Cale Flowers, *Zander Lyons, *Lyla Chamblin, *Jenna Jenkins, *Kambriah Tomlin, Colton Alexander, Bray Elam, Leina Grace, Hunter Peabody, Andrew Rhoads, Laycee Watson, Madalynn Wilson.

Submitted by Tina Charles, Rainsboro Elementary.