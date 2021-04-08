MNB presents Hillsboro FFA Banker’s Award

Each year Merchants National Bank sponsors the Banker’s Award during the Hillsboro FFA Banquet. The award is given to seniors who have been productive with financial management through their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE). Many seniors have worked hard over the past four years by staying involved and completing record books. This year’s recipients of the Banker’s Award are Lawton Parry, Mallory Parsons, Gavin Puckett, Shane Sullivan and Kelcie Thornburgh. Each of these students have received a $100 check from MNB. These seniors have shown exceptional record keeping throughout their SAE record books. Record keeping is an important skill students will use in the future. Pictured (l-r) are Mallory Parsons, Gavin Puckett, Shane Sullivan and Kelcie Thornburgh.

