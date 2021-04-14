Barrett guest speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Road, Hillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Dwight Barnett, associate pastor at the Cincinnati Bible Way Church. Praise and worship will be by Mike Gast. A freewill offering will be accepted.

Ladies are welcome.

The event can also be accessed through Facebook Live at 7:45 p.m. by visiting https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be encouraged. Do not attend if you have flu or cold symptoms.

Barnett’s testimony takes him from street fighter, to father, to pastor. He has served in public ministry for the past 35 years. He is a powerhouse preacher with a strong prophetic edge. His life with Christ has been a journey of tragedy and triumph. He lost his first wife, the heart of his family, to cancer at 39 years old. Several years later his daughter, Latoma, was challenged with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but she received a miraculous healing. Nineteen years later she remains cancer free and is employed as a pediatric acute care nurse practitioner.

“He encourages, comforts and walks in compassion because he moves in God’s heart for His people. Touched by his ministry, men and women rise to become pillars in the community. He views his call as to do everything I can through Christ in me to cause God’s people to go forward in victory,” said Mike Gast, pastor at the Common Ground Community Church. “What is the word Pastor Dwight is hearing for men in this season? “The word of God is for men to rise up. Will the real men stand up. Real men are different than ordinary men — they are accountable, responsible and dependable. And they are not afraid to rise and trust God’s leading.

“In these last days God is going to show Himself strong like never in history to make a statement so those who are going to believe will believe.”

Barrett is associate pastor and director of mentoring Godly men at the Cincinnati Bible Way Church. He resides in Cincinnati with his wife Valera. They have eight grown children and 15 grandchildren.

Submitted by Mike Gast.