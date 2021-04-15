Chronic disease self-management classes

Wellness classes provided by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) are continuing over the phone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning May 6, the AAA7 will be offering a Chronic Disease Self-Management Program through a telephone conference call. The format will allow the AAA7 to connect and support class participants while learning valuable tools to manage their chronic disease. The telephone conference classes will be facilitated by AAA7 staff through a toll-free call-in number. Classes will be held weekly on Thursdays beginning May 6 through June 10 from 1:30 to2:30 p.m.

Participants in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits including:

· Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression;

· Discovering ways to be more physically active;

· Learning how to eat healthier;

· Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health;

· Setting personal goals;

· Finding ways to relax and deal with stress.

Those who are interested must preregister for the class by April 22. Once registered, participants will receive a free Chronic Disease Self-Management kit in the mail and the conference call information prior to the start of the class. Contents in the kit will be used for the weekly calls. Participation in the weekly telephone conference calls is required to receive the kit at no cost.

Residents age 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties are eligible to register at no cost. To register for one of the classes, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah at ext. 247, or email info@aaa7.org.

Those who are interested are encouraged to register to stay socially connected and enhance their skills about chronic disease self-management.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.