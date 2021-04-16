Lynchburg Lions Club wins awards

The District 13-OH6 Lions Zone Seven leadership meeting was held recently. The Lynchburg Lions Club received several special awards in recognition of its community service and Lions promotion projects.

These awards were to be presented at the district convention last year, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The awards were later presented at the recent zone meeting.

The club received the first-place plaque for small division clubs in the governor’s competition. The Governor’s Award is presented in recognition of the total program of activities throughout the year. It recognizes a club’s involvement in local, district, and worldwide service projects, its fundraising events, and its support for the local community. The club received the third-place plaque for communications and public relations activities.

Lion Virginia Rhonemus was named Lion of the Year for Zone Seven. She has been a very active Lion for many years in the Lynchburg Lions Club. She has served in nearly every activity that the Lions Club has done. She is highly respected and well known for her community service.

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.

Pictured are Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth (left) and Lion Virginia Rhonemus. They are pictured with the awards won by the Lynchburg club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Lynchburg-Lions.jpg Pictured are Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth (left) and Lion Virginia Rhonemus. They are pictured with the awards won by the Lynchburg club. Submitted photo