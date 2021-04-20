DAR presents two awards

The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented its outstanding history teacher award to Mark Faust of Lynchburg-Clay High School at the April 2021 meeting.

Faust was recommended by one of the DAR’s members who is familiar with his outstanding knowledge of American history. Some of his students, former students and principal also recommended him.

The DAR presented Faust with a certificate, a monetary gift and some books of historical significance.

Last year the DAR nominated a history teacher from McClain High School. If anyone would like to nominate an outstanding history teacher next year, contact a chapter member.

Donna Armstrong received her 25-year membership certificate in NSDAR for 2021. Others receiving 10-year certificates were Marcella Nicole Tarr McGinnis and Pamela Outt.

Thank you notes were read for donations from the USO, Christian Waldschmidt Homestead at Camp Dennison, and one of the DAR members who is in a nursing home.

Elissa Zornes, vice regent, presented a short program on 18th century gardens.

Next month’s program will be on Hillsboro’s own “Rosie the Riveter.”

Submitted by Jane Stowers.

Donna Armstrong (left) receives here 2021 25-year NSDAR membership certificate from registrar Cara Pfeifer. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_DAR-pic.jpg Donna Armstrong (left) receives here 2021 25-year NSDAR membership certificate from registrar Cara Pfeifer. Submitted photo