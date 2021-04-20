Community of Greenfield celebrates Arbor Day

First grade students, along with their teachers, at Greenfield Elementary are pictured as they heard from Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin about trees, which is part of the village’s annual observance of Arbor Day. Waiting in the boxes in the foreground are the spruce seedlings each child gets to take home to plant. Note: A star sticker has been placed to protect the identity of certain students.

Buckskin first-graders are pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin as they learned about trees as part of the village’s annual Arbor Day observance. Each child received a spruce seedling to plant at home.

First-graders at Rainsboro Elementary are pictured, along with their teachers, Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and Greenfield Council Chair Phil Clyburn, all posing as trees. As part of Greenfield’s annual Arbor Day observance, the students learned about trees and received a spruce seedling to plant at home. Note: A star sticker has been placed to protect the identity of certain students.

As part of an Arbor Day observance, each year the village of Greenfield gives a tree for planting to both of Greenfield’s nursing homes. Pictured (l-r) with the tree planted at Edgewood Manor are Linda Fisher of Edgewood Manor, reenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin, Pierre Sweeney of Edgewood Manor, Greenfield Council Chair Phil Clyburn and Merry Fairley of Edgewood Manor. As Greenfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, formerly known as Hearth and Care, is currently not allowing visitors, a tree was left with the facility to plant at a later time.