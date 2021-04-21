Hillsboro’s Women’s Club donates

Susan Davis is pictured with a check for her Soles for Students program that she received from the Hillsboro Women’s Club. The club also recently made donations the Highland County Dog Pound, Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food Truck and the Hillsboro After Prom Party.

Susan Davis is pictured with a check for her Soles for Students program that she received from the Hillsboro Women’s Club. The club also recently made donations the Highland County Dog Pound, Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food Truck and the Hillsboro After Prom Party. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Susan-Davis.jpg Susan Davis is pictured with a check for her Soles for Students program that she received from the Hillsboro Women’s Club. The club also recently made donations the Highland County Dog Pound, Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food Truck and the Hillsboro After Prom Party. Submitted photo