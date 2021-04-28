Greenfield library plant exchange

The Greenfield Branch Library will host a communitywide plant exchange from Monday, May 3 through Saturday, May 8. On Monday, participants can bring in plant cuttings, bulbs, annuals, perennials, houseplants, etc. For each plant, participants will receive one ticket. Tickets can then be exchanged for plants throughout the week. On Saturday, May 8, the remaining plants will be given away to whoever wants them, with or without tickets. The Greenfield Branch Library will provide tomato plants, bell pepper plants, marigolds and possibly some impatiens.

