McClain FFA team places 5th in state

On April 16 McClain FFA members participated in the ENR virtual contest. The team was made up of Braden Wright, Aly Murphy, Alex Snyder and Hannah Crago (pictured). Each member of the team completed an online exam prior to the contest. Then they gave a presentation about some best management practices followed by a team activity including water analysis, soil analysis, GPS location and environmental analysis. The McClain team placed fifth overall in the state. Wright placed second as the top individual overall and Aly Murphy placed fourth overall as the top individual. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_McClain-FFA-1.jpg On April 16 McClain FFA members participated in the ENR virtual contest. The team was made up of Braden Wright, Aly Murphy, Alex Snyder and Hannah Crago (pictured). Each member of the team completed an online exam prior to the contest. Then they gave a presentation about some best management practices followed by a team activity including water analysis, soil analysis, GPS location and environmental analysis. The McClain team placed fifth overall in the state. Wright placed second as the top individual overall and Aly Murphy placed fourth overall as the top individual. Submitted photo